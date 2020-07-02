‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Explains Her Relationship With Former On-Screen Nemesis Kyle Richards

Brandi Glanville feuded for years on 'RHOBH' but are on friendly terms today.

Brandi Glanville addressed her current relationship with Kyle Richards during a recent appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast.

Following years of ups and downs with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Brandi confirmed that she and Kyle are now on good terms, mainly due to the fact that they are both extremely close to Kyle’s older sister, Kim Richards, who has been friends with Brandi for the past several years.

“If [she and Kim] are not talking, Kyle would reach out to me just to make sure that everything’s going good with Kim, and that’s kind of how we rekindled our friendship,” Brandi explained, according to a June 30 report from Reality Blurb.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Kim has struggled with addiction for the past several years and at times during her run on the Bravo reality series, she wasn’t doing the best. Luckily, after a number of arrests years ago, Kim is sober and staying healthy with the love and support of her family and friends, including Brandi and Kyle.

According to Brandi, she knows that Kyle and Kim love one another, despite the many ups and downs they’ve seen over the past several years. So, when the two sisters lose touch with one another, Kyle knows that she can find out if Kim is doing alright by contacting Brandi.

In fact, it is the way in which Kyle has reached out to Brandi in an effort to check on Kim that ultimately brought them together and allowed them to build a solid friendship.

Even though Brandi and Kyle have had some ugly moments with one another on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the two of them are on great terms today and when it comes to Kyle and Kim’s relationship, Brandi confirmed that the sisters are dong “good” as well.

Kyle Richards attends WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at the Beverly Wilshire. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi and Kim were set to appear alongside on another in a special “Blonde & Blonder” improv show earlier this year but unfortunately, due to the limitations put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, their show, which was supposed to take place in Irvine, California in April, was canceled.

Prior to the cancelation, Brandi told her fans and followers on Instagram that the then-upcoming on-stage production was a dream come true.

“I get to work with one of my best friends in the whole world and we get to do what we do best, be nutty and have fun doing it!” she wrote.