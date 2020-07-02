Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Not Engaged Despite Diamond Ring Speculation

Khloe Kardashian recently sparked engagement rumors with one small accessory. On Saturday, June 27, the Good American founder celebrated her 36th birthday with family and friends. Khloe was sure to share a ton of photos from the lavish party on social media, and fans quickly took notice of one small detail — a diamond rock on her finger. Although there was speculation that she and ex-lover Tristan Thompson secretly became engaged, a source from Hollywood Life revealed that this is not at all the case.

Khloe dolled herself up for the birthday bash in a curve-hugging pink dress covered in sequins, as well as a pair of nude heels. She sported a few silver rings on her fingers, but one diamond in particular grabbed fans’ attention. The large rock is visible in her recent Instagram photos.

The ring combined with Khloe’s recent quality time spent with Tristan put fans under the impression that the two not only rekindled their romance, but took it to a new level. Additionally, there were reports that the former couple acted as if they were back together at Khloe’s party.

HL‘s inside sources insisted that the ring was merely an accessory and that Khloe and Tristan are friends.

“Khloe and Tristan are not engaged despite the rumors about their relationship,” the insider shared.

The two may not be in a relationship, but they are reportedly working hard to improve their friendship as well as their co-parenting skills for their daughter, True, 2.

“They are getting along better than ever for the sake of True and are just focused on co-parenting. There is no truth to the rumors whatsoever,” the source added.

A second source reinforced that the engagement rumors are untrue, adding that Tristan’s primary focus is “earning back” Khloe’s trust “day by day.”

As fans know, Tristan and Khloe’s relationship ended on a rocky note in February 2019 when it was reported that the NBA player cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with close family friend Jordyn Woods. Tristan had previously been involved in another cheating scandal in 2018 during Khloe’s pregnancy.

Since the COVID-19 lockdowns began in April, Tristan has reportedly been spending a ton of time with Khloe and True, which has helped their friendship.

“Tristan is going to enjoy his time away from the NBA because he is all about being a dad to True and he has really enjoyed this extra time with her and will continue at that as a father. Not as someone who is engaged to Khloe, because that isn’t the case right now, they are co-parents,” a third source told HL.