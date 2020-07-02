Nastia Liukin Shows Some Skin In Sultry Bedroom Snaps

On Wednesday, Olympic gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin shared a sizzling-hot set of photos on her Instagram page that got everybody’s hearts fluttering. Nastia had been promising her followers that she would share more details about her new home in Dallas, Texas, and this post provided some scoop on her gorgeous new place.

Nastia has shared a handful of photos on Instagram over the past few weeks giving her 1 million followers some glimpses into her minimalist bedroom. In her newest post, she revealed some additional scoop on her style along with some sultry snaps showing how she has embraced the vibe she has created in the room.

The gymnast had been living in Los Angeles, California until recently. She is originally from the Dallas, Texas area, and now she is calling the area home again.

As Nastia noted in her caption for this new post, she had lived away from Dallas for 12 years. Now she’s working on settling in and organizing her place, and people have been especially curious about the bedroom where she’s stood to snap a number of recent selfies.

The 30-year-old gymnast has made it clear that her bedroom is a room that she considers essential in making her house feel like a home. The new photos she shared showed that she is definitely feeling the love for this gorgeous yet simple space.

The snaps that Nastia uploaded showed her wearing a white, fluffy robe as she snuggled up in her bed. In the first photo, the Olympian had her short, blond hair draped over her face, obscuring it. Only her bare shoulders could be seen outside of the robe and luxurious white bedding.

The second artistic shot showed Nastia sitting on her bed, her legs pulled up as her feet rested on the edge of the mattress. Her robe was pushed down to reveal one bare shoulder, and her long, lean legs were peeking out from under the robe as well.

The last photo in this post that featured Nastia showed her lounging on the bed, one slim, muscular leg bent and peeking out from under the robe again. The gymnast tousled her hair in these two shots and provided some rather sultry expressions as she posed.

“Dallas looks good on you girly!! Love seeing you happy,” one of Nastia’s fans commented.

“So beautiful! Love to see you smile!!” another follower wrote.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL!!” someone else shared.

Nastia may have been sharing details about her bedroom itself in the caption of this post, but the photos featuring her sultry vibe and peeks of her incredible physique seemed to be what generated the most heat with her fans.