Marli Alexa Looks Smoking Hot As She Rocks A String Bikini In Palm Springs

Marli Alexa treated her fans to a racy new Instagram post on Wednesday night. The stunning model flashed her curves as she soaked up some sun in Palm Springs, California.

In the sexy snap, Marli looked like a blond bombshell as she rocked a skimpy black bikini with a pink undertones. The top featured straps that crossed around her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low cut that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while putting her long, lean legs in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a brown purse slung over her shoulder, a matching hair tie, and round sunglasses.

Marli stood in front of some brightly colored buildings for the shot. She had one hand grabbing the ends of her hair while the other held onto her purse. She arched her back slightly and turned her face away from the camera. In the background some green foliage and a gorgeous blue sky could be seen.

Marli wore her long hair parted in the center. She pulled the golden locks back into a low ponytail behind her head and had the wavy strands pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include defined brows and a light dusting of eye shadow. She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the look with dark pink lipstick.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post. The photo garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“Drop dead gorgeous!” one follower wrote.

“Hot babe,” another stated.

“Love your curves,” a third social media user gushed.

“So beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits. She’s been known to sport sexy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently delighted her adoring fans when she posed in a racy thong bikini. To date, that photo has raked in more than 24,000 likes and over 370 comments.