Jilissa Zoltko Smolders In A Skimpy Two-Toned Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko delighted her fans on Wednesday, July 1, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling hot post. In a two-photo update, the American model rocked a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the new post, Jilissa wore a two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Revolve. The top featured a two-toned design with padded cups. One side was white, and the other was tan. It boasted a deep neckline that showcased her décolletage. The tiny garment had a tight fit against her chest, allowing her to display more cleavage. The garment tied in the middle in a bow and had two narrow straps that went over her shoulders.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported featured a low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin, particularly around her midsection. Like the top, the swimwear was composed of two colors. The front was tan, while the back was white. It also had a high cut that emphasized her slender hips.

In the first snap, Jilissa was seen posing in the garden in her sexy attire. She sat on a lounge chair and placed her hands on the wooden table beside it. She crossed her left leg over the other, which angled her body slightly to the side. The model looked into the camera lens with a sultry, intense gaze.

Jilissa’s pose in the second image was similar to the previous snap, only that she looked at a distance with a big smile on her face. The big bougainvillea plant behind her provided shade. However, sunlight still peeked through, illuminating some parts of her body.

The babe opted for a full glam look with her scanty attire. Her makeup application appeared to include darkened eyebrows, several layers of mascara, bronzer, and glowing highlighter. She applied light pink lipstick to complete her look. Her long blond hair was down, heavily parted to the side, and styled in very loose waves that cascaded down her right shoulder. She accessorized with medium-sized hoop earrings, two bangles worn on each wrist, and a ring.

In the caption, Jilissa made her fans choose which of the two photos they liked best. She also tagged Revolve in the post. The new addition to her feed received more than 29,900 likes and over 390 comments. A lot of followers flocked to the comments section and sent her sweet messages and compliments on her flawless physique.

“You have the best smile. So, I pick the second picture,” a fan commented.

“2, for that big pretty smile of yours,” echoed another follower.