Katie Holmes Is Breathtaking In A White Dress In New Instagram Snap

Katie Holmes is breathtaking wearing a white dress in a new Instagram snap. The actress was seen seated on the ground surrounded by blue skies and white, fluffy clouds. The photo was the first personal image the actress shared with the social media site since May 29 when she posted a clip of herself speaking on behalf of the American Film Institute Movie Club where she introduced a viewing of the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.

In the new share, Katie is seen on what appears to be a dock on a shoreline. It is not indicated within the caption where the photo was taken.

She is wearing a loose-fitting white dress. The front of the garment cannot be seen. The back of the ethereal looking dress features a low cut and shirring at the small of her back. Thin straps hold up the top of the dress. From what can be seen, it appears the dress has a drop waist. The material billows out around the former Dawson’s Creek star, surrounding her as it extends out to the sides of the wood area where she is seated.

Beyond the actress is a clear blue sky. Lots of fluffy white clouds dot the area, almost enveloping the skyline. Above the clouds the sky is clear. Beyond where the mother of one daughter, Suri, is seated, is what appeared to be a lake. Dotting the lush landscape are gorgeous green trees and foliage.

In the image, Katie can be seen looking to the right. Her profile is clearly visible.

The actress appears to be wearing little makeup in the photo. Her skin is clear and tanned. Katie’s dark shoulder-length hair appeared to be wet and pulled over to the left of her face and shoulders so her face could clearly be seen.

In the caption, she tagged Tove Studio, a contemporary fashion label founded by Camille Perry and Holly Wright. It is likely that Katie is wearing one of the studio’s designs in the share.

Fans of the actress adored the photo. They shared their many comments of appreciation for the serene shot.

“Whew, that is a view I could use,” said one Instagram user.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, and that view! Just wonderful and amazing,” remarked a second fan of the actress.

“You are truly the most beautiful person on earth…I really love your smile,” stated a third fan.

“Bring back Dawson’s Creek. Oh and wow, speechless, so beautiful Katie,” said a fourth follower.