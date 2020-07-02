Slovakian Stunner Lucia Javorcekova Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Bra

Lucia Javorcekova gave her 1.6 million Instagram fans something to look at on Wednesday, July 1, when she took to the social media platform to post an update that saw her flaunting her enviable figure in a bra and skirt combo.

The Slovakian fitness model posed outdoors in front of a white-framed mirror during a bright, sunny day, as made evident by the reflection of a deep blue sky. Javorcekova stood next to a short tree while holding her phone close to her face to capture the selfie. She held the camera at an angle, framing her from the thighs up. Javorcekova pouted her lips as she glanced into her screen with squinty eyes. She kicked her hips to one side while taking her free hand to her head.

Javorcekova wore a white bra made of a soft, thin fabric — seemingly cotton — that clung to her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. It had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. They boasted gold-colored details near the base where they attached to the bodice, adding elegance to the garment.

She paired her top with a matching white skirt that further highlighted her sun-kissed skin. It has a thick waistband, which sat low, allowing Javorcekova to flaunt her tight stomach.

Javorcekova wore her brunette hair swept across her forehead and styled down in wavy strands that fell over her shoulder. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, embracing her natural beauty.

In under a day, the post has garnered about 50,000 likes and upwards of 170 comments, proving it was popular with her fans. Many of them took to the comments section to express their reaction to the photo with emoji, while others complimented her in different languages, including English and Italian.

“Awesome photo – beautiful!!!” one of her fans raved.

“You make the sun sun brighter, lovely Lucia! Have a great week and stay safe out there,” replied another user.

“I’m in love with you… what a problem I have!” a third admirer added.

“Perfect and incredibly beautiful,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Javorcekova often shows off her curves to her fans, who know her to be passionate about the human form. Previously, she posted a photo in which she rocked underwear and unbuttoned pants during a trip to Santorini, Greece, according to the geotag, as The Inquisitr has noted. She struck a sexy pose on what appeared to be a balcony perched on a hill. The snap was taken at the golden hour, judging by the orange light reflecting on Javorcekova’s tan skin.