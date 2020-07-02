Demi Lovato Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Grandfather Perry

She shared her heartfelt feelings on Instagram.

Demi Lovato publicly mourned the loss of her beloved grandfather, Perry, on Instagram with a tribute to his life and legacy on the social media sharing site. The singer expressed her sorrow by posting a slideshow of four images as well as a lengthy statement honoring her grandfather. She explained to her 86.3 million followers said Perry had been sick for some time and can now “rest easy” in the photo’s caption.

The singer stated on July 1 that she woke up to the news that Perry had passed. She said she was “relieved” he was out of pain and explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, her family would not be able to say goodbye with a proper funeral right now. They will likely celebrate his life at a later date.

Demi then spoke of her family patriarch’s ability to spread God’s word as a preacher and felt honored to listen to him speak up regarding his beliefs.

In the first image of the slideshow, Demi posted an older photo of her grandfather wearing what appeared to be a light grey three-piece suit, a dark blue shirt, and a coordinating patterned tie. In his hand, he held a bible and pointed to a page. He wore a gold watch on his left wrist and his hair was fashioned into a style that had a pompadour in the front and longer sideburns. It was not clear what year the image was taken.

The second photo showed Perry giving Demi a kiss on the cheek at what appeared to be a fan event taken during the singer’s earlier years in the business. Subsequent images showed Perry standing at up and preaching at a pulpit. The final photo showed Perry in his older years, wearing a red birthday hat.

Perry is the father of Demi’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, who also shared her feelings regarding her family’s deep loss with a deeply touching Instagram post. You can see Dianna’s post here.

Fans of the singer shared their sympathies with the family in the comments section of Demi’s Instagram post.

“May God comfort your heart, my love. Demi, my sincere condolences to you and your family. We are here for you!! Stay strong and God is with you!!” stated one of the singer’s followers.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Demi, praying for your family,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“I’m so sorry… sending your entire family hugs and love.” said a third fan.

“He’s in a better place now! Love to you and your family Demi,” stated a fourth follower.