Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Her Alleged Affair With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith’s rep is reportedly denouncing her former relationship with August Alsina.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Alsina claimed that the ongoing rumors involving him and Jada were true. According to the singer, they were involved in a romantic relationship, which Will approved of at the time. He also said he was completely “devoted” to his romance with Jada during their time together.

On Wednesday, July 1, a rep for Jada came forward to deny the affair. According to Vulture, the rep released a statement and said the claims against Jada are “absolutely not true.” A rep for Will was also reportedly asked for a statement, but the Bad Boys actor declined to comment.

While the statement was brief, it caused a stir on Twitter. Several social commenters sounded off on the speculation and felt Jada was denying the affair to protect her image. Others felt Alsina was possibly making the accusations to further his career. At the time of his interview, Alsina was promoting his new album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy.

“What exactly does August have to lie for…and why is their representative denying the claim and not THEM? Aren’t we all grown here?” one commenter asked.

“He’s doing this for clout since he just dropped an album lol,” another shared.

“Despite the fact I don’t think he lying, he sounds more damaged than anything. He might’ve been through a lot, but he still chose to engage with a married woman who couldn’t fully commit herself to him,” a fan said.

“Had him crying about it and sh*t. This interview had me crying!!! But denying it is corny,” said another user.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Jada and Alsina met in 2015 after they were introduced by her son, Jaden Smith. After they met, Alsina said the pair became very close with one another, as he frequently posted photos of them together on social media between the years 2016 and 2017. They also attended the 2017 BET Awards together. While Alsina spoke fondly of the actress in his interview, he also mentioned he lost out on business and personal relationships due to his relationship with Jada.

The time when the alleged relationship stopped between Jada and Alsina remains unclear. However, Alsina’s 2019 song, “Nunya” furthered any speculation about their romance. Not only did Alsina say the person in the song was an “actress,” but he also added a personal touch that fans felt connected him to Jada. In the video for the song, Alsina was talking to someone named “Koren.” Fans of Jada’s noticed “Koren” is the Red Table Talk host’s middle name.