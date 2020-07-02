Candice Swanepoel Plays Lifeguard In A Cheeky Strappy Swimsuit And White Bikini

The lingerie model was the 'lifeguard on duty' in a hot new photo.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her booty when she wore both a cheeky swimsuit and a bikini top at the same time in a hot new snap shared online this week. The gorgeous photo showed the long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel as she posed with her back to the camera in a seriously skimpy and strappy black swimsuit which didn’t exactly cover a whole lot of her bottom half.

The lingerie model — who recently pulled at her tiny bikini bottoms in another sultry photo posted on social media last week — showed off her pert derrière and gave a very sultry look as she glanced over her shoulder with her mouth partly covered in a photo shared to Instagram by her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C, on Wednesday, July 1.

As for her swimwear look, Candice sizzled in a revealing black thong one-piece with seriously tiny strings that stretched both vertically and horizontally across her back to pull up the bottom half and make a very cheeky look.

The mom of two rocked what appeared to be a white crop top-style bikini top with frayed edges underneath. The skimpy top plunged seriously low at the back as she flashed her all-over tan.

Her signature blond hair was slicked back away from her face as she showed off a pair of very large chunky gold hoop earrings.

She accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets on her left wrist and posed with her right hand across her body as she grabbed her elbow.

Candice posed in front of a lifeguard stand for the Instagram photo, where a red buoy and several life jackets were hung up on a wooden frame.

In the caption of the upload, Tropic of C teased that Candice was “on duty” as a lifeguard that day and confirmed the exact one-piece she wore. The brand revealed that she stunned in the newly available rockers swimsuit from her collection of swimwear, which prides itself on making use of sustainable materials.

“You are killin’ it,” one Instagram user commented on the photo, which has received thousands of likes.

Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images for MBFW

“Absolutely beautiful,” another said.

“You are really beautiful,” a third comment read.

A fourth person called Candice and the sizzling shot “wonderful.”

But this most certainly isn’t the first time that Candice has put her body on show in a cheeky swim look from her own swim line.

Last month, she wowed during a beach photo shoot in a pink zebra-print bikini. The star sat down on the sand with her legs crossed as her long, blond hair blew in the breeze.