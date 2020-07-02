Dasha Mart Works Out On The Beach, Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini & Squat Band

Dasha Mart showed fans one of her favorite workout accessories in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The model shared a series of photos in which she sported an incredibly tiny yellow bikini and a squat band around her waist. Dasha took to the beach and completed a sandy workout, flaunting her insane curves in the process.

Dasha’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The barely-fitting cups plunged low into her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on show.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between her top and a matching thong. The strings tied up high above Dasha’s hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The bikini bottoms perfectly framed the Russian babe’s famously long legs.

Dasha added the black squat band around the bikini strings to tighten her curvy waist. Yellow and back resistance bands for the feet were attached to the back of the sweat band. Finally, she finished off the ensemble with a pair of white ankle socks and white sneakers.

Dasha sported a full face of makeup with her swimwear, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, blush, thick eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, and a light pink lip gloss. She styled her long, blond locks down in straight strands.

In the first image, Dasha stood at the back of a Miami, Florida beach, according to the post’s geotag. The ocean could be seen rolling onto the shore in front of umbrellas and chairs on a beautifully sunny day. The rays washed over Dasha and highlighted her tan as she stuck her booty out for the camera. She arched her back, which further emphasized her figure, and looked over her shoulder with bedroom eyes.

The second photo showed Dasha performing a single leg raise in front of a cluster of trees. Her knee and forearms were covered in sand as she pulled on the resistance bands with her muscular pins. The downward motion of her torso caused her cleavage to further slip out of her top.

Dasha’s post received more than 26,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You look so hot,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Wowww this is incredible,” another user added.

Dasha’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Last week, the model rocked an animal-print two-piece, which her followers loved.