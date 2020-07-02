Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Luna & Miles Are Dressed To Impress In New Instagram Snap

Celebrity pals of the model couldn't help but be floored over the photo.

Chrissy Teigen’s fans and celebrity pals were floored over a stunning pic of the model’s two children, Luna and Miles, who stole the show with their overall cuteness. The proud mother posted what appeared to be a new image of the twosome dressed to impress. The gorgeous tykes gained the appreciation of many of Chrissy’s 30.4 million Instagram followers. The photo was liked 724,671 times and counting thus far.

The model, actress, and host of Chrissy’s Court shared the snap with a one-word caption — “Goodbye!” She did not explain further what the caption meant.

Famous fans and friends of Chrissy, husband John Legend, and their children were some of the first to weigh in on the snap.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian, reality television personality Paris Hilton, actress Rosie O’Donnell, actress Ashley Madekwe, and beauty expert Milly Almodovar all added their positive comments regarding just how stunning they believe the children are.

“You mean they’re finally moving out?” joked one fan regarding Chrissy’s caption.

“I mean John version 2.0 lite gets me every. damn. time,” stated a second fan of how strikingly similar Miles and his father look.

“How did you make that work? Lil boy looks like John, Lil girl looks like Chrissy. Rock on!” stated a third fan.

“Where are they going? Now I really want to know where they are headed,” questioned a fourth follower.

The brother and sister duo wore some fashionable outfits for this new image, presumably taken by their famous mother.

Luna, 4, wore a lovely print dress. The top had pink and white horizontal stripes and oversized bows that tied atop the little girl’s shoulders. The attached ankle-length skirt appeared to have a white background and a series of colorful floral prints across it. Luna’s feet were bare. Her hair was pulled atop her head with a pink ponytail holder. She held a toy doll upside down in her left hand.

Miles, 2, stood close by his older sister. He wore a light blue button-down shirt with a print across it in a coordinating hue. The pattern appeared to feature palm trees and birds. Miles wore shorts in the same color and pattern, and he had white sneakers on his feet.

The two children appeared to be standing in a hallway of their home. Dark walnut-colored wood floors dominated the area. Light-colored walls added some brightness, and a brass sconce provided a backlight for the image.