Hilde Osland Goes Braless Under Sexy Crop Top For ‘Date Night’

Hilde Osland was a vision in white in her latest Instagram update. She delighted her fans with not one, but six photos that featured her going braless under a sexy crop top she teamed with a pair of skintight pants.

The Norwegian-born model posed outside on a street for the pictures. The sun was setting in front of her, casting a warm glow on her bronze skin. She was apparently on her way out to enjoy a date with her beau, James Lewis Foster.

Hilde’s outfit was primarily white. The top featured long sleeves and light blue vertical stripes. The hemline came to a “V” shape in the front, calling attention to her flat abs. The top also had an open back, which added a sexy vibe to her outfit. A thin strap across her back tied into a bow, which helped keep the number in place. Her pants were also white with a high waistline. They hugged her curves, highlighting her shapely hips.

The first snap of the slideshow captured Hilde from a side view as she turned to smile at the camera. The image was cropped at her knees, showing most of her fit physique. Two other pictures captured her from her the side as she flaunted her flat abs.

The remaining photos captured Hilde from different angles. Hilde showcased her backside and hourglass figure in one of the pictures. Yet another image saw the beauty from the front as she smiled, giving her fans a good look at her outfit. One snap was a close-up of her pretty face.

Hilde wore her trademark blond locks in a low ponytail with her long fringe shaping her face. She appeared to frame her bright blue eyes with bronze eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and smudged eyeliner. She also looked to be wearing a dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks and a coral shade of lipstick. For accessories, she sported several pairs of gold earrings.

As usual, her followers took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“Super gorgeous with a killer body,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are one gorgeous lady,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You always look so unbelievably hot!!” gushed a third fan.

“Amazing body and great smile, you are perfect,” a fourth fan commented.

Hilde certainly knows how to work the camera, and she recently wowed her fans with a flirty bedroom snapshot that featured her wearing a sweatshirt and a skimpy pair of panties.