Iggy Azalea Looks Very Glam In Front Of Mona Lisa Artwork For Latest Instagram Upload

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The Australian rapper is no stranger to keeping her followers up to date with what she’s up to and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Go Hard or Go Home” songstress stunned in a short-sleeved back T-shirt that featured a colorful graphic across the front. She accessorized herself with multiple white pearl necklaces and looked to have kept her nails short. Azalea styled half her long straight blond hair half up but left the front down to frame out her face. She sported a middle part and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a coat of lipstick, black mascara, eyeliner, and pink eyeshadow.

The 30-year-old attached two polaroid images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea was snapped fairly close-up in front of Leonardo DiVinci’s famous Mona Lisa artwork. She raised one hand to her hair and tilted her head to the right slightly. Azalea showed off a hint of her side profile which highlighted her strong jawline. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Azalea was photographed in the same location but directly faced the camera. She kept her hand to her hair and rocked a subtle pout.

For her caption, Azalea insisted that her polaroid collection is “unmatchable.”

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 307,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You are the most beautiful and most voluptuous woman in this world,” one user wrote.

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL!!!” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“YOU ARE THE NEW CLASSIC,” remarked a third fan, referencing the title of her debut album.

“How can a human be so pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a fitted one-shouldered black top that showed off her décolletage and the large tattoo inked on her right arm. Azalea completed the look with high-waisted black skinny jeans and explained in her caption that the ensemble was from brand Fashion Nova. The entertainer opted for no visible jewelry but accessorized with black sunglasses and pulled her long blond locks up in a high ponytail. Azalea rocked short acrylic nails and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup.