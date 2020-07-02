Amanda Kloots Gives An Update On Nick Cordero’s Coronavirus Battle As She Vows To Not Give Up The Fight

Fitness Instructor Amanda Kloots is not giving up on her husband, Nick Cordero, any time soon. The Waitress actor has been battling the coronavirus for the past 90 days at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Amanda shared an update on his condition during an appearance on CBS This Morning on Thursday while she vowed not to stop supporting Nick, no matter how difficult it gets.

“He’s still fighting. He’s in there and he is fighting. So if he can still fight after 90 days, I can still fight after 90 days.”

Amanda provided an update on Nick’s condition. The actor can’t move his body yet and is still extremely weak. Nick can only answer questions through eye movements. Amanda shared that the nurses insist that her husband answered her “questions the best.” In a “perfect world,” Nick would be able to get a double lung transplant down the road to have a good quality of life. Amanda acknowledged that a lot of stars would have to align for that to happen.

Doctors have told Amanda on four separate occasions that Nick may not make it. Nick has defied the odds each time, and Amanda shared her perspective on the matter.

“God is the only person that will decide when and if my husband goes.”

Amanda shared that while she tries her best to stay positive, with the severe ups and downs of Nick’s battle, it is not always easy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amanda called the current state of Nick’s hospital stay as a “vicious ICU dance circle.”Amanda described an ongoing cycle of never having everything going right at the same time. Those ups and downs will not stop the fitness instructor from staying upbeat.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have my days, but I have to stay determined, I have to stay positive, I have to stay strong for my husband.”

The fitness instructor insisted that the support of her family has helped her on the toughest of days. Her parents have been staying with her recently to support her and help care for the couple’s one-year-old son. Amanda admitted that she came home from the hospital after a visit with Nick the other day, “exhausted and sad.” To deal with the emotions, Amanda let them out in front of her parents through a good yell.

“Even strong people break,” Amanda admitted.

Restrictions have just recently been lifted at Cedars-Sinai, and Amanda has only been able to visit the actor for the past few weeks. Before that, Amanda relied on FaceTime updates and phone conversations with hospital staff.