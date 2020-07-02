‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Names Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge As Her Least Favorite Housewives

Brandi Glanville feels they are 'one-trick ponies.'

Brandi Glanville recently took aim at former Real Housewives of Orange County cast members Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Months after feuding on social media with Tamra, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member appeared on The Rumour Mill podcast, where she was asked to name which member of the Real Housewives franchise was her least favorite.

In turn, she revealed that she was never a fan of Vicki or Tamra, both of whom were removed from their full-time positions on the show in recent years.

“I think honestly it was either Vicki [Gunvalson] or Tamra [Judge],” Brandi replied, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on July 1.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Vicki was demoted from her full-time role on the series in early 2019 after appearing on the series as an original cast member for 13 seasons. Then, months ago, ahead of filming on the upcoming 15th season of the reality series, Tamra saw the same fate.

Following the demotions, both Vicki and Tamra announced their departures from the series in January and when it comes to their Season 15 absence, Brandi won’t be missing their alleged redundancies.

“I’ve just kind of been like … ugh, I’ve seen them do the same thing, it’s just like one-trick ponies,” Brandi claimed, adding that the ladies weren’t bringing new storylines to the show.

According to Brandi, Vicki and Tamra were continuously doing the same things over and over and when it came to their drama with their cast mates, including nemesis Kelly Dodd, Brandi said they frequently took things to the “worst” and “most obvious place.”

Brandi then said that Vicki and Tamra weren’t bringing originality to the series and felt that when it came to their January exits, it was time for them to go.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge attend Bravo Media’s 2011 Upfront Presentation. Valerie Macon

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi opened up about Tamra’s exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino in March. As she explained at the time, she had previously predicted that Tamra would be losing her full-time position on the series on her YouTube channel.

“I was like, ‘Bye, b*tch, bye!'” she recalled, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb.

Also during the interview, Brandi said that while she slammed Tamra on social media months prior by suggesting she was unstable and encouraging her to “get help,” it was Tamra who prompted their feud.