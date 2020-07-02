‘Good Morning America’ Star Michael Strahan Calls Himself A ‘Girl Dad’ In Rare Photo With Daughter

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan called himself a “girl dad” as he shared a rare photo with one of his teenage twin daughters, Sophia, to Instagram. In the image, both father and daughter are seated on a sofa and having one-on-one time together. In the caption, Michael had some tongue-in-cheek advice for any young men that might be interested in dating his daughter and her twin, Isabella.

In the image, Michael gave a little “side-eye” to the camera and used several hashtags to describe his feelings. These included reminding any potential love interests for his stunning teenage girls that he played professional football. Sophia sat next to her dad and appeared to brush off his hilarious antics for the camera as she smiled happily.

Michael showed off his fit physique in a formfitting long-sleeved white shirt. His hair was neat and close-cropped, and his beard and mustache were trimmed in their usual close-cut fashion.

Sophia wore a black athletic top that had a dotted pattern on it. She paired that with what appeared to be black leggings. She had her phone in her hand, and her luxurious mane of auburn curls was pulled back into a casual ponytail.

Father and daughter sat on a comfortable-looking gray sofa. Michael leaned on a patterned accent pillow that coordinated with the furniture.

The former football star shares custody of Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli. Michael is also father to Michael Jr. and Tanita from his marriage to Wanda Hutchins.

Family Matters star Jaleel White, who played the iconic character of Steve Urkel, gave the GMA host some fatherly advice. He joked that Michael should put together a highlight reel of his greatest in-game hits and use that to keep any potential love interests for his daughters in line.

Many of Michael’s fans found the caption to be an accurate representation of what a father feels when his teenage daughters begin to date. Others could not get over just how much Michael and his daughter share so many of the same facial features. They posted their feelings in the comments section of the share, while some fans had different points of view.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“She’s so cute and looks like you,” said one follower.

“Just meeting you would put the fear of God in them,” stated a second fan.

“Old school dad, one hundred percent,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Too funny. We have three daughters, and my husband feels it’s his duty to make sure their boyfriends are good guys,” said the fourth person of their own life.