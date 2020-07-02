Brielle Biermann Says She’s ‘Just Dumb’ In A Seriously Plunging White Crop Top

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star showed some skin for a parking lot photo shoot.

Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brielle Biermann called herself “just dumb” as she posed up against her car during a parking lot Instagram photo shoot this week. The 23-year-old reality star didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination in a series of new photos she shared with her 1.3 million followers on Wednesday, July 1, which showed her in a seriously plunging white crop top and a pair of gray pants.

In the first shot, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter struck a sultry pose as she placed her left hand on her car. Her very long, brunette hair cascaded down over her right shoulder as she tilted her head to the side.

Brielle — who recently filmed herself when she posed in a bikini in a new video — showed off a whole lot of cleavage when it came to her tanned décolletage. Her white top, which featured a deep plunge at the chest, wrapped around her toned torso to give a glimpse at her slim middle.

She paired that with what appeared to be a pair of gray jeans that covered her navel. She also rocked a gold bangle on her right wrist, two thin gold chain necklaces, and a pair of fluffy sandals.

In the second snap contained in the multi-photo upload, Brielle placed her back against the car as she stood slightly side-on the camera and put her right hand up towards her hair.

The third photo showed the reality star, who’s sister to fellow Instagram influencer Ariana Biermann, fully side-on to the camera as she slightly smiled and placed her left hand on her thigh.

In the caption, Brielle made a quip about her dark locks after she sported blond hair for much of her life. She joked about the infamous ‘dumb blond’ stereotype as she poked a little fun at herself by admitting that because she doesn’t have light hair anymore she’s now “just dumb.” She added a shrugging emoji, crazy face, and two hearts.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Everything and more,” one person commented with a heart eye, fire, and red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous as always!!” another said.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third comment read with two fire symbols.

Brielle’s smoking new post has received over 51,800 likes since she posted it 12 hours ago.

The latest sizzling Instagram upload came shortly after Brielle took to the social media site to share a gorgeous shot of herself with a friend as she flashed her tan in a hot pink two-piece last month.