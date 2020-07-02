‘Double Shot At Love’ Spoilers: Pauly D Wants To Fix His Relationship With Nikki Hall

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio wants to fix his relationship with former love Nikki Hall on the MTV series A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. The series, which airs its latest episode tonight, will reveal just how far the reality star would go to mend fences with his ex after she returned to his life after their messy breakup during Season 1.

As the group appeared to come together for a meal, the other women, including Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, asked if any of the roommates were going to check on Nikki. It wasn’t clear from the clip as to why they needed to look after their friend. Nonetheless, Pauly volunteered for the job.

Pauly told the camera that talking to Nikki was like rolling dice downstairs at the casino.

“You never know what you’re going to get.”

He revealed that he did not want Nikki to ignore him and that he did not know exactly what he would say to her, but that he needed to fix things between them.

Pauly sat atop Nikki’s bed and reflected on a moment from the show’s first season when Nikki had packed her bags to leave because she was done with the drama between herself and the other women. At that time, Pauly told Nikki how much he cared for her and did not want her to leave. In the new clip, she lay in her bed and didn’t speak to her former boyfriend as she pulled the covers over her head.

Pauly and Nikki have not spoken at length about their former fling and breakup since she arrived at his Las Vegas suite along with former castmates Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya.

During the first season of the series, Nikki set her sights on Pauly as a potential mate. They had a visible connection throughout the season, with Nikki making it to the final two contestants Pauly chose alongside Derynn Paige. Unfortunately for Nikki, after believing she had won the competition after Derynn was sent home, she too was eliminated when Pauly decided during the finale to continue life as a single man.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Fans of the series appeared conflicted regarding Pauly’s attempt to get Nikki to open up to him.

“So how come no one is saying anything about Maria? I love Maria and Nikki but people don’t have a problem with Maria, and how she feels. It’s strange,” said a fan.

“She’s hurt. I’m glad Pauly is finally trying to make it right!” stated a second follower.

“Why is she there if she’s not going to even interact with the host aka the man Pauly?” said a third fan.