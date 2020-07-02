Fitness Model Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Sculpted Lower Body For New Legs Workout

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Wednesday, July 1, that showed off her sculpted lower body.

For the workout the fitness trainer wore a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The straps combined into a Y-shaped design along the model’s upper back and showed off plenty of sculpted muscle along her shoulders and arms. A gap between Lisa’s upper and lower halves gave viewers a glimpse of her toned tummy. The model wore a pair of green and gray camouflage leggings on her her lower body, which featured a thick waistband that rose above Lisa’s belly button and tight-fitting spandex material that outlined her muscular legs and shapely backside.

Lisa chose a pair of white Nike sneakers for footwear and wore her dark hair slicked back into a low bun from a part down the center of her head. She also appeared to have added a touch of black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The leg workout took place at the Physique Gym Hemel Hempstead, according to the geotag on the post. Lisa made use of a variety of gym equipment and machines to complete the exercises, including dumbbells, barbells, incline benches, wrist weights, and weight machines. The workout consisted of six different exercises, each featured in an individual slide in the post.

The first exercise that Lisa demonstrated was the squat using a heavy-weight barbell across her shoulders. She moved into DB RDLs next, using a pair of dumbbells and bending down to the floor with her arms extended in front of her. The third video featured the lying hamster curl using a weight machine.

In the fourth video, Lisa performed a set of alternating single leg extensions using a specified weight machine. She moved into goblet squats next, holding one dumbbell between both hands at her chest as she completed each squat, and then finished the workout with walking lunges.

In the caption of the post, Lisa wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She added that the workout was simple yet effective and included a superset where trainees complete exercises without a rest in between.

Lisa’s most recent workout video earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“Love the Leg Workout @lisafiitt you’re such an inspiration,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.