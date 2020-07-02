Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Aiming To Go All Out’ For Summer Wedding

Why Blake and Gwen reportedly want two wedding ceremonies.

Wedding bells could finally ring for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, at least that’s according to a new report from Us Weekly. An insider alleged to the magazine this week that the couple, who’ve been dating for more than four years, are allegedly hoping to tie the knot this year and want to become husband and wife “as soon as possible.”

Though the loved-up singers haven’t publicly confirmed that they’re engaged, the site alleged that the two would like to have a big wedding this summer but are aware that they may have to push things back to the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to an insider, Blake and Gwen — who will soon reunite on screen as coaches on Season 19 of The Voice — are supposedly both “keen to make it happen as soon as possible” but are still taking precautions to make sure everyone can stay safe amid the health crisis.

And it sounds like any potential wedding ceremonies probably won’t be a small affair, as they reportedly want two separate ceremonies so that they can celebrate with all their family and friends across the U.S.

The site claimed that the country star and the “Used To Love You” singer, who first met while they were coaches on The Voice back in 2014 and started dating towards the end of 2015, are “aiming to go all out” to celebrate their love in the coming weeks but also know that “it won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Another source alleged that they want a ceremony in Los Angeles, as Gwen was born in California, and another in Oklahoma, where Blake hails from. Notably, the two split their time between both locations. They often spend time on the west coast for work (The Voice films in Los Angeles) and to see Gwen’s family but also hang out a lot in the Sooner State on Blake’s sprawling ranch, which is where the couple recently locked down together with Gwen’s three kids amid the pandemic.

“Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years,” claimed the source.

Neither Blake nor Gwen have yet confirmed Us Weekly‘s report of an impending wedding, though both have made no secret of the fact that they’d like to get married one day.

“I love weddings, the kids love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. I think about [marriage] all the time,” Gwen responded when asked by Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show back in April 2018 if she saw wedding bells in her future.

Both Gwen and Blake have been married before. The “God Gave Me You” singer was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006 and then fellow country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015. Gwen was wed to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale for 14 years between 2002 and 2016.