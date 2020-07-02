WWE News: Retired Hall Of Famer Teases In-Ring Return And Dream Match On Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Sting sent fans into a frenzy this week by teasing fans with a return to in-ring action. To make matters more interesting, he hinted at having the long-dreamed match against The Undertaker.

The former WCW Champion took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of him riding a motorcycle. The accompanying caption said “who wants to take a last ride with Sting?,” which has been interpreted as a reference to The Undertaker.

The Undertaker recently suggested his retirement courtesy of The Last Ride series on the WWE Network. However, in the show he discussed returning to action if Vince McMahon were ever in a pinch, so he hasn’t completely closed the door to the possibility of another match.

A match between Sting and The Undertaker is a dream bout in the eyes of many wrestling fans. The pair boast similar character traits as they’re both dark and mysterious, but they both spent their primes wrestling for rival companies. Sting joined WWE in 2014, but his stint there was short-lived as he got injured during a match with Seth Rollins in 2015.

Fans were led to believe that Sting had retired, but his latest tweet suggests that he wants to go out on his own terms. The Undertaker hasn’t ruled out the match either, but as The Inquisitr recently reported, he isn’t keen on the prospect of the veterans stepping into the ring with each other.

According to The Undertaker, the match wouldn’t live up to expectations, and he doesn’t want to disappoint the fans with an underwhelming showcase.

“I don’t have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great. So there’s just certain things, it’s better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there. And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all.”

While The Undertaker might not be open to the match, another legendary superstar did volunteer to step up to the plate. Kevin Nash responded to Sting’s tweet by saying that he’s up for one, but he also pleaded with Sting not to go too fast.

It’s also worth noting that Sting may just have been trolling fans and the media for his own amusement, which is a common habit among wrestlers on social media.