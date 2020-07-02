Qimmah Russo Shows Off Enviable Lower Half In Tiny Jean Shorts

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to social media site Instagram on Thursday, July 2, to post a photo set that showed off her fitness-honed figure in tiny jean shorts.

The fitness trainer was photographed in an outdoor setting at night. She wore a black crop top t-shirt that was strapless and cut across her chest, teasing a bit of cleavage. The logo for the San Francisco Giants was designed in orange and white across the chest of the shirt. Ending at the beginning of her rib cage, viewers got an eyeful of Qimmah’s toned midsection and glitzy belly button piercing. The jean shorts dipped low on the model’s hips, showing off even more skin along her hips and pelvis. They cut off midway down her backside, teasing a bit of sculpted booty and leaving the length of her chiseled legs on display.

Qimmah sported a pair of orange and black leopard print high heels with laces tied up her ankles and calves. She wore her long, dark curls loose and flowing from a part down the middle of her scalp. Her hair was pulled over one shoulder and reached to her chest. Qimmah also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and red lipstick.

In the first snap, the fitness trainer posed for the camera with her lower body shifted slightly to the side and her booty popped, showing off her muscular legs and backside. She rested one hand on her thigh while the other was left at her side. Qimmah showed off a small smile as she was captured looking off at a distant point.

In the second photo, Qimmah shifted her body to the other side, continuing to stand with one hip popped. The snap drew the eye to her chiseled abs and thighs and Qimmah smiled while looking directly at the photographer.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah told her followers that she had them “sprung” in the summer and then wished them a goodnight, adding a yellow crescent moon emoji for emphasis. The model’s photos earned more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments just within the first two hours. Qimmah’s followers filled the comments section with compliments for her amazing figure.

“I can see the hours and hours of work you put into that body…,” one Instagram user commented.

“Phenomenal woman. Simply the best,” another follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous! As always!” yet one more fan chimed in.