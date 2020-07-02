Tom Sandoval Announces His New Role With Cosmetics Company Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Shakeup

The 'Vanderpump Rules' veteran is excited about his latest business venture.

Tom Sandoval has a new job that has nothing to with restaurants or reality TV. The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, shared a video to Instagram to announce his new role with Stryx, a men’s cosmetics and skincare company.

In the video, Sandoval appeared with a new highlighted hairstyle and some facial scruff as he talked about his exciting business venture. The longtime Bravo reality star, who is also a partner at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar/restaurant TomTom, was all smiles as he reminded his fans that he has been talking about the company for years.

“They do concealer and tinted moisturizers specifically made for men,” Sandoval said as he showed off two of the company’s products. “I just want to say that I’m officially part of the company!”

The Vanderpump Rules veteran added that he is “obsessed” with the company’s products and that he’s “just really excited” to be part of it. Sandoval said the men’s skincare products will be coming to the retail chain CVS in the near future and he promised fans he will keep them posted.

In comments to the Tom Tom partner’s post, fans were thrilled to hear that he is putting his all into a company that he believes in.

“Sandoval out here glowing, just hit us with million-dollar smile,” one follower wrote. “Couldn’t think of a better partnership for the enlightened man who introduced me to forehead shaving.”

“Happy for you Tom!” another added. “Love your zest for life and self-expression, and refusal to confine to gender norms. Men need to hide those dark circles sometimes too!”

Sandoval also responded to some commenters who had questions about his own use of the products.

When one follower asked, “What men were makeup?” Sandoval had a quick response.

“99% that u see on TV or at events on carpets, in press and maybe 15% that u see out depending on what city or area u live,” he wrote.

When another asked him, “You put on concealer every day?” Sandoval replied, “Not every day but pretty often… just a little under the eyes adds a nice pop of youth.”

The Bravo star also verified that the products will be available in a variety of shades to match all skin tones.

Sandoval is known for his intense grooming habits – his forehead shaving and use of a flatiron are legendary — and he has indeed talked about Stryx’s products in the past. In a 2019 Instagram post, which can be seen here, the Vanderpump Rules star said he used the company’s concealer to hide things that “pop up” on his face, he also noted that there’s no reason that guys should have to dig through their girlfriend’s makeup when there are products available specifically for men.

Sandoval’s big news comes amid a massive cast shakeup on Vanderpump Rules. Last month, veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after their past racially insensitive behavior resurfaced. The long-running Bravo reality show has not yet been renewed for a ninth season.