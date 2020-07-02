Kelly Ripa Posts Shirtless Pic Of Husband Mark Consuelos: ‘You’ve Been Warned’

The actor stars in the Netflix series 'Kingdom.'

Kelly Ripa posted a slideshow of two photos of her husband Mark Consuelos, one shirtless, alongside his co-stars of the Netflix series Kingdom with Instagram. She also added a quick quip regarding the mature nature of the show and perhaps, in reference to the photo itself. She shared “you’ve been warned” in the caption of the image which shows Mark and co-stars Mac Brandt and Jonathan Tucker showing off their fit upper bodies. Kelly noted all the other positive attributes of the show in the caption as well.

In the image, the co-stars all stood shirtless. They wore shorts of various lengths. All three men showed off their fit physiques for the camera. They wore sneakers on their feet.

Mark, at the center of the pic, appeared the most toned of all. He displayed the results of what was likely hours spent training in the gym to look as fit as he could for the role. His torso and upper arm muscles were sculpted as were his thighs and calf muscles.

It is unclear where the photo of the three men was taken but it was likely snapped after a group workout.

In the second image, Kelly shared what appeared to be a promotional photo from the show with a graphic with the word “king” near her husband’s head, revealing her feelings of appreciation for the work he did for on show’s most recent season.

Kelly’s love for the photo was echoed by her famous friends in the comments section of the share. Pals including actress Jenna Dewan, newsman David Muir, RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, actress Faith Ford, Rachael Harris, Debbie Mazar, and RHONY star Bethenny Frankel all chimed in with their excitement for Mark’s latest project.

Fans were thrilled the show had returned after an absence of several years.

“Kelly… your husband is beautiful, in case you hadn’t noticed. Also, this is one of my all-time favorite shows. Can’t wait to rewatch,” said one follower.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Well well well! Christmas in July,” joked a second fan.

“Well, now I’m watching for sure,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Dad bod on fire!” said the fourth fan, reminding Instagram users that the 49-year-old actor is a father to three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Mark joined the cast of the series when it aired on DirecTV during Season 2. He portrays the character of Sean Chapas, one of Alvey Kulina’s (Frank Grillo) oldest friends, who changed the fate of Alvey’s Venice-based MMA gym. At the time the series also starred Nick Jonas who played Nate Kulina. Kingdom‘s current season and its subsequent two seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.