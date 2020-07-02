Ashleigh Jordan Works Killer Figure In New Ab Training Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, to post a new workout video that targeted her ab muscles.

For the workout, the model wore an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a sports bra and joggers. The white bra included thick straps and an extended band around the rib cage and left her sculpted arms and shoulders exposed. A small gap between the top and bottoms gave viewers a glimpse of Ashleigh’s toned tummy. The light-blue joggers rose high on the model’s hips and included a white tie around the waist. Though slightly loose fitting, the pants outlined the model’s shapely backside and legs.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white socks, forgoing shoes for the indoor workout. She accessorized with a silver necklace, glitzy hoop earrings, and a diamond ring. Ashleigh’s long, blond tresses were styled in two French braids that flowed down both sides of her head. The fitness trainer also appeared to have made up her face with thick black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The ab workout took place in the model’s living room and she performed all exercises on a plush gray carpet. Ashleigh did not use any additional equipment. The workout consisted of four exercises, each featured in an individual slide in the post.

Before jumping into the ab circuit, Ashleigh gave her followers an extra peek of her chiseled abdomen. She posed with her side to the camera and lifted up the hem of her sports bra, twisting her midsection slightly to one side and then the other. Ashleigh then positioned herself on the floor for a set of rising fluttering kicks. The second exercise in the set was the scissors variation. The model raised one leg straight up, grabbing it with both hands, while the other was left extended on the floor. She then switched sides.

In the third video, Ashleigh demonstrated the jackknife variation, raising one arm up to meet the opposite raised leg in the middle, alternating sides. The final exercise in the routine was heel taps. Ashleigh left her legs bent in the air and extended one leg at a time to touch the floor with her heel.

In the caption of the ab workout, Ashleigh instructed her trainees to add the exercises to the end of their next workout, promising that their abs would be on fire.

The post earned nearly 45,000 likes and almost 300 comments within the first nine hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.