Ashanti Honors Her ‘Chapter II’ Album With Throwback Skimpy Zebra-Print Dress Pic

Ashanti took to Instagram to honor the anniversary of her second studio album, Chapter II, with a throwback photo of herself.

The “Body On Me” songstress stunned in a skimpy zebra-print dress that was cut-out across the front. The item of clothing showed off her decolletage and her toned stomach, which she left bare with no accessories. The garment looked to be made out of thin material and fell way above her upper-thighs. Ashanti kept her nails short and opted for a ring and a couple of bracelets. She styled her dark curly hair down and appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner for the occasion.

In the image, Ashanti posed on a sandy beach on her knees with her legs parted. She was captured in front of the sea and a dreamy clear blue sky. The singer placed both her hands on her thighs and seemingly had the wind blowing her locks across the side of her face. Ashanti looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and oozed confidence.

For her caption, she reminded fans that her sophomore album, Chapter II, was released 17 years ago.

According to Billboard, the LP peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart in 2003 and spent a total of 30 weeks on the chart. Its singles — “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” and “Rain on Me” — were both a success and cemented her status as one of music’s biggest names.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 80,300 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Classic album from start to finish. My favorite song on the album is “sweet baby”. I love how Ja just smoothly slid in the song with his raspy voice,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“This album was EVERYTHING,” another devotee shared.

“This album was a whole vibe,” remarked a third fan.

“Let me put this record in the record player right quick. RAIN ON MEEEEEEE LORD WON’T YOU TAKE THIS PAIN FROM MEEEEEEE,” a fourth admirer commented with one of the song lyrics.

Ashanti is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took a snapshot of herself with her dogs. The entertainer wowed in a short-sleeved black T-shirt, which is taken from her own merchandise. Ashanti completed the outfit with tiny ripped denim shorts and multicolored Nike sneakers. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, gold heart-shaped hoop earrings, and large black sunglasses.