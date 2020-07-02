Meg Kylie Rocks Tiny Gold Bikini In Tantalizing New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie tantalized her 809,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update that showcased her insane physique. In the new post, published on July 1, she rocked a gold bikini and flaunted her curvaceous body from several angles.

The Australian model looked incredibly hot in a shiny gold bikini set. The top boasted a snakeskin-print that seemed to sparkle when worn under the sun. It had minuscule triangle cups that barely covered her perky chest. The garment was cut so small that it displayed a hint of her underboob. It had a deep neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as tiny strings that went over her shoulders and wrapped around her back.

She sported matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin. The swimwear was a thong style, which showcased her perky posterior. The waistband consisted of the same tiny strings. It clung to her curvy waist, accentuating her incredibly toned midsection.

In the first snapshot, Meg sat on what looked like a cushioned chair, seemingly at her balcony. She leaned to the side, using her right arm as support. To block the bright glare caused by the sunlight, she raised her left hand to her forehead, which provided shade for her eyes. The angle perfectly showcased her flat stomach, which some fans praised in the comments.

In the second picture, she posed sideways and spread her legs on the flat surface. She placed both of her hands down in front of her as she gazed into the lens. The third photo showed the model lay on her stomach. The shot also featured a glimpse of her round derriere.

The model sported a full face of makeup in the photoshoot session. The application appeared to include well-defined brows, subtle eyeshadow, thick mascara, and nude lipstick. She wore her long, highlighted hair loose, parted in the center and styled in smooth waves. She tied some sections and left a few tendrils of hair framing her face. Meg accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, a choker necklace, and several rings.

In the caption, Meg made sure to let her followers know the color of her bathing suit. She also shared that it was from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in the post. As of this writing, the latest share gained over 20,400 likes and 200-plus comments. Online admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments on her killer figure.

“Do you know how perfect you are?” a fan commented.

“I can’t with you! You’re so perfect,” another admirer wrote.