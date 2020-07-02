Pink Seemingly Slams Trump Supporters Again: ‘Let Them Claw At The Walls As They Fall’

Pink's speaking out about voting after calling Trump supporters an 'insult to humanity.'

Pink once again appeared to take aim at Donald Trump and his supporters on Twitter this week as she urged her millions of followers to vote in the upcoming November election. The outspoken singer, who’s been extremely vocal about her disdain for President Trump for the past several years, appeared to call out those who planned to vote for him as she told her fans to “let them claw at the walls as they fall.”

The star (whose name is often stylized as P!nk) made the quip via her Twitter account on Wednesday, July 1, where she pointed out how important it was to ensure that everyone exercises their right to vote.

“THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS RIGHT NOW IS GETTING OUR VOTE IN NOVEMBER,” Pink wrote in all caps, shortly after she noted that a number of Twitter users had unfollowed her for being so vocal speaking out against Trump and described those who clicked the unfollow button as being “racists.”

Though she didn’t reference Trump or his supported by name, she appeared to refer to them as “them” in her latest message while she asked fans to also do all they could to help others to get to the polls come election time.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“Let them talk. Let them claw at the walls as they fall. VOTE AND HELP OTHER PEOPLE VOTE,” she said, which appeared to be a reference to Trump’s infamous border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Pink’s tweet brought in over 5,000 likes in just three hours, while plenty of fans shared their own thoughts with the singer after they saw her latest political statement on the social media site.

Many Twitter users shared their own political beliefs, while others praised Pink for encouraging her 32 million followers to vote and make their voices heard.

“It’s such a privilege to be allowed to vote!!! So go US people!” one person responded.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

“Yes, go in person and vote,” another said.

“YES, if that’s what it takes, I’ll GLADLY Pick people Up, and CARRY them to a voting Booth,” a third Twitter user replied.

Notably, the “What About Us” singer has always been extremely vocal on social media about her political beliefs, and this is far from the first time she’s called out Donald Trump and his supporters.

It was just last month that she described Trump’s followers as being “an insult to humanity” in another message posted to Twitter.

“People who love trump at this point are an insult to humanity, goodness and human rights. And there’s less and less of them every single day,” she tweeted.