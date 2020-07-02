SZA Slays Her Fashion Game In Tiny Eye-Catching Crop Top & Shorts For ‘Wonderland’

R&B singer SZA took to Instagram to share a number of photos that took place for Wonderland.

In the first shot, the “Power is Power” songstress stunned in a tiny eye-catching crop top that was half pink and half a stripey red and white pattern. She paired the ensemble with baby blue shorts that fell way above her knees and white lace-up heels. SZA accessorized herself with a necklace and rings while rocking long acrylic nails. She styled her long dark curly hair down and appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The 29-year-old posed next to a vacuum cleaner with her arm resting on top of it. SZA parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She rested one foot on tiptoes and popped her hip out to the left.

In the next slide, SZA was captured upside down from a high angle. She laid down on the grass with her arms stretched out beside her and looked up at the photographer with a mouth-open expression. SZA sported a white tank top that featured multicolored text and high-waisted joggers. She went barefoot for the occasion and kept her hair down.

In the third frame, SZA posed indoors in front of what looked to be a white kitchen worktop. She sat down on a stool of the same color and opted for a comfy ensemble. The entertainer wore a loose-fitted stripey electric blue Guess T-shirt paired with light blue jeans and sneakers. SZA rested one foot on the ground and raised the other on the stool.

In the fourth pic, she was snapped in an outdoor location once again. SZA sizzled in a string bikini and laid down on what seemingly was a tree trunk. She raised one hand to her swimsuit top and looked down.

In the fifth image, SZA kept it skimpy and rocked string white bikini bottoms with a long-sleeved green crop top. She completed the outfit with white sneakers and stood up on the side of a thick tree branch.

In the final photo, SZA sat down in the middle of a road on a black chair in a crop top, baggy jeans, and fluffy white Louis Vuitton slippers. She placed both her feet behind the legs of the chair and closed her eyes with her hair tilted up.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 550,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I don’t know anyone else prettier,” one user wrote.

“Still killin’ sh*t, even during quarantine. WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” another devotee shared.