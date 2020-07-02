Lira Mercer Flaunts Cleavage In Revealing Denim Top That Fans Adore

Instagram sensation Lira Mercer gave fans an eyeful of her curvaceous body and stunning face in a recent post. She wore a sexy ensemble that left little to the imagination, and left fans eager to know where to purchase her top.

The upper half of her ensemble was a denim bustier with a halter and billowing cap sleeves. It was cropped to reveal her abs and a diamond stud in her bellybutton.

Rounded underwire cups pushed her breasts together. The front was loosely laced and tied in a bow, which gave viewers a glimpse of her ample cleavage.

The decorative ruched sleeves draped around her biceps and left her shoulders exposed.

A booty-hugging white garter skirt completed her outfit. It was made from a lightweight fabric that stretched taut across her shapely thighs. She stood with her right hip cocked to one side, further accentuating her voluptuous form.

Lira’s wore full makeup in the image, complete with bronzer, lipstick, and perfectly defined eyes and brows. Thick dark liner and extended lashes gave her a doe-eyed look.

In addition to her belly piercing, the only other visible jewelry was a pair of tiny sparkling studs in her ears.

Lira’s location was not geotagged, but she posed on an outdoor balcony with a white wall behind her. Her right arm rested on top of a black iron railing with horizontal bars.

The model and dancer is known for dating a string of musicians and some professional athletes. Her huge Instagram following — 4.2 million people — has also contributed to her fame.

After a few weeks of silence on Lira’s Instagram feed, her fans seemed thrilled to view her post. The photo received upwards of 20,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Those who did not comment with pure adoration for her fierceness, sexiness, and beauty were enamored with her attire.

“It’s the top and the bodyyy for me!!!” exclaimed a follower, following the comment with three heart-eyed emoji.

“Where this top from?” inquired another.

“We need the deets on this toppp,” urged a third fan, adding heart and crying face emoji.

“Can you please tag the top lira,” begged a fourth person.

Earlier this spring, The Inquistr reported that Lira was handling the quarantine as well as possible. She wore a skimpy pink bra/short combo and held a large glass of red wine in one hand, her phone in the other. The caption read, “When u havin a Group FaceTime party bc everybody quarantined.”