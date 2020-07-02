Lily Adrianne Shows Off Underboob In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Lily Adrianne has been posting her usual sexy snaps on her Instagram feed, and her newest post today was a two-part photo series. She showed off her underboob in a tiny leopard-print bikini, and the back of her look was just as revealing, as her bikini bottoms had a thong-style cut.

In the first picture, Lily posed in front of a low cement wall with views of the blue skies and green foliage behind her. She stood facing the camera and crossed her right leg in front as she tugged at her bikini straps with both of her hands. She glanced down to the side with a flirty smile on her face.

Her bikini top had a classic triangle-style cut that was so small that her chest was barely contained. The tiny fit left both her underboob and sideboob on show. Her matching bottoms had black straps that rested high on her hips. The tag revealed that the ensemble was from PrettyLittleThing.

Lily wore her hair down in a middle part, and her jet black locks were brushed behind her back. Her makeup application seemingly included a light color palette with purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, blush, and glossy light pink lipstick. She accessorized with a sparkling belly button ring but wore no other pieces of jewelry.

In the second snap, she stood with her back angled toward the camera and placed her right hand on the wall. Her curvy booty stole the show as she smiled once again, looking directly at the camera this time.

The post has been available for nine hours, and it’s been liked over 53,200 likes so far. Her admirers also packed the comments section with their compliments.

“Impressive!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“My fingers are frozen can’t type any longer you are SO Fresh J’adore,” raved a second admirer.

Others responded to the flirty question she asked in the caption.

“Both omg you’re so unbelievably stunning a masterpiece,” declared another social media user.

“Can’t decide. Both look great,” gushed a fourth person.

Lily also shared a four-part swimsuit pic series a week ago, that time rocking a neon orange one-piece that had a sexy design. In addition to the low neckline, it had a low cut on the sides that left her sideboob bare. The swimsuit had white accents on the straps and down the center of her torso, and the back had a thong-style design. She also wore her hair down and brushed behind her back for the photos.