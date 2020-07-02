Christina Ricci Granted An Emergency Protective Order Against Husband James Heerdegen

According to an exclusive report from Us Weekly, actress Christina Ricci has been granted an emergency protective order against her husband, James Heerdegen.

On the morning of June 25, the police were reportedly called to Ricci’s home, and a judge granted her the emergency order shortly after. The outlet noted that Heerdegen had not been arrested at the time. However, the judge’s rule does forbid the two to have any contact.

Us Weekly spoke with a source from the Los Angeles Police Department, who confirmed that a “domestic battery” call was made from the Casper actress’s Woodland Hills home in California at the date and time mentioned above.

The LAPD completed a full incident report.

Ricci and the film producer met on the set of the one-season NBC show Pan Am in 2011 and began dating the following year. Us Weekly announced the two had gotten engaged in 2013 and married in the fall.

At the time, Ricci expressed excitement at the prospect of having children.

“I can’t wait to have our own little world replete with small beings!” she told the outlet.

Since then, she and Heerdegen have had one son together, Freddie, who is now 5-years-old.

It is not clear when the trouble may have started between Ricci and her husband, but in June, she shared a sweet picture of a Father’s Day card made by Freddie to her Instagram page and tagged Heerdegen in the post.

As the article noted, it would appear that he does not ever use his social media, although the couple is following one another.

Before that, The Daily Mail reported that beyond her June post, the most recent Instagram picture of the couple together was shared on Father’s Day 2019, they posed alongside their son and Ricci captioned the pic with the hashtag, “#loveofourlives.”

The publication further reported that in 2017, Ricci expressed her feelings on motherhood while talking to The Edit. She stated that she had entirely changed since giving birth.

“Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light. I’m a completely different person than I was before I had my child,” said The Addams Family star.

She continued, discussing what it was like for her to grow up as a child star and how she “held onto that immaturity for a very long time,” thinking it made her “special.”

Eventually, she said she realized that “it’s not so special to be immature.”

On social media, fans of the actress hoped she was safe and wished her the best considering the circumstances.

“Sounds serious,” tweeted one user.