Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Shapely Posterior In Gray Leggings For New Gym Workout Video

Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new workout videos for the fans who follow the Instagram page for her fitness app.

Rocking a pair of gray leggings and a matching crop top, Tammy started her gym workout at the cable machine. In the first clip of the three-part series, she powered through a set of glute kickbacks. For this exercise, she attached the cable weight to her ankle and then swung her foot backward. After she lowered her leg, she performed four additional repetitions on the same side.

Next, the Australian social media star moved on to a set of squats. For this exercise, she assumed a wide-legged stance and held the cable machine’s horizontal handle under her chin. Then she bent her legs for a low squat which lowered the weight. The opposite happened when she straightened her legs and returned to an upright position.

In the last video of the series, Tammy moved over to the Smith Machine for a set of sumo deadlifts. She got into an extreme wide-legged stance for this one as she used an overhand grip to hold the machine’s barbell. Keeping her torso straight, she bent her knees and lowered the weight.

The post has been liked more than 4,000 likes, as of this writing. In the comments section, some fans seemed jealous of the fact that Tammy was able to work out at a gym.

“My gym isn’t open still,” one person wrote before they added a crying emoji to their comment. Later they asked Tammy whether one of her home booty programs is available.

In the caption, Tammy shared that this was her first time in the gym after a long absence. But in the comments section, one fan criticized her for exercising without a mask.

“Really need to wear a mask, especially with a platform like this,” they wrote. “Very important to care about others working out. I wear a mask during workouts. It’s hard but I’m caring about others when I do.”

Another set of commenters expressed their admiration for Tammy with just emoji while others shared their excitement about attempting the workout.

While she focused on her lower body in these videos, Tammy targetted her midsection in a video she uploaded to Instagram a couple of months ago. In the video, she sported a pink sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings for a circuit that included side-hip raises, bike crunches, and double toe taps.

That post has been liked more than 20,000 times since it was uploaded.