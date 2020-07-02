Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless In Flirty Crop Top & Reveals Her Past As A Telemarketer

Tammy Hembrow has shared two new updates to her Instagram feed today, including a video selfie and a snap from her car. She rocked the same ensemble in both posts, although her newest update also included information in the caption about her past as a telemarketer. The sexy outfit she wore included a flirty white crop top, and she opted to go braless to showcase her underboob.

The model sat with her legs together and placed her right hand on her steering wheel. She tilted her head to the right and flashed a flirty smile with her lips slightly parted.

Tammy’s shirt had an off-the-shoulder cut with ruffled accents along the top and bottom, along with long sleeves. The center of the top was tied together into a bow, and her bare chest peeked through. She also opted for a pair of light denim jeans with a high-waisted fit and large rips on her knees.

Tammy also wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail, and her light blond, wavy locks cascaded down her back. She also sported an eye-catching makeup application that apparently included a black cat-eye, silver eyeshadow, long lashes, blush, and light pink lipstick with tan liner.

The interior of her vehicle had plush white accents, and she appeared to be in an empty parking lot. The skies were blue and clear, and bright sunlight entered the car, leaving her skin looking flawless and glowing.

In the caption, she revealed her prior life as a telemarketer, and encouraged her fans to “GO GET WHATS YOURSSS.”

The update has only been available for an hour, but it’s already been liked over 81,600 times. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave her some messages.

“How can you wear shirts like that? I would be so worried about it going up. It’s cute tho,” declared one person.

Others took note of her caption.

“YASSS B PREACH Proud of your success and love watching you grow,” gushed a second admirer.

“You are one of my role models & biggest inspiration!! Thank you Tammy love you and everything you stand for. #futurebusinessowner,” raved a third supporter.

“Any good books you recommend for getting starts?” asked a curious follower.

“The success principles by jack Canfield – first one I ever read,” Tammy.

