Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Giving Their Romance ‘Another Try’ Following Cheating Scand

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have reunited. The couple are allegedly getting back together again in order to give their relationship yet another try.

According to a report by People Magazine, Khloe and Tristan have rekindled their romance, and the third time could be the charm.

Sources told the publication that Khloe rang in her 36th birthday with a big bash, which Tristan attended. The party was said to have a pink theme and included lavish decorations, food, and flowers to match.

Khloe’s siblings, Koutney and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance at the party, as well as her mom Kris Jenner.

Tristan joined in the fun, and the duo were said to give off some major couple vibes during the event, with one insider revealing that the pair “acted like they were back together” during the party.

Frazer Harrison/Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Khloe and Tristan have been dating off and on for a few years. They also share an adorable daughter, True Thompson, who was born in 2018.

However, the little girl’s birth was rocked by scandal when just hours before the reality TV star went into labor a cheating scandal erupted around the NBA player.

The couple continued to work on their relationship, but the drama continued when Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Despite all of the breakups and scandal surrounding them, the couple remained friends and co-parents. They’ve even discussed having a second child together in the future.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” Tristan captioned a photo of himself, Khloe, and True in honor of her birthday.

Meanwhile, the source credits that Covid-19 lockdown for helping to bring the couple back together. The pair stayed together during their quarantine period, which gave them plenty of family time.

“The lockdown made them closer. They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.” the source confirmed.

Although rumors have been running wild that Khloe and Tristan may be giving their romance another go, the pair have stayed quiet about their relationship status. However, they haven’t shied away from posting about one another on social media, or sharing sweet photos of their little girl.