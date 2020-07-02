‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jake’s DNA Test Results Are In, Allie Makes Rafe An Offer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 2, 2020 reveal that the chaos will continue in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) finally get some answers about his identity. The DNA test results are in, and the pair will find out if Jake is really Gabi’s presumed dead husband, Stefan DiMera.

Viewers may remember that Jake was shot and killed over a year ago when he jumped in front of a bullet meant for his mother. Gabi opted to take him off of life support and donate his heart to an ailing Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

However, when Jake showed up in Salem earlier this year with Stefan’s face, Gabi couldn’t help but believe that someone Stefan had lived and returned to her. She tried to convince Jake, but he didn’t buy anything she was telling him.

Now, the pair will find out the DNA test results, and it could change everything. Either, Jake really is Stefan and he’ll have to figure out how to get his memories back, or he’s a doppelganger for Gabi’s beloved husband. If Jake isn’t Stefan, many fans believe he could be his twin brother.

Meanwhile, Jake’s mom, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will be completely shocked to learn about Jake. She’ll be stunned when she sees his face, and may even be able to offer some insight into why and how he may have come to be in Salem.

Vivian loved her son very much, and she was devastated when he died. She was forced to leave town due to legal reasons, but showed back up this week in order to crash Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant’s (Lamon Archey) wedding in hopes of getting some revenge for her late son.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be stunned to learn that Ciara’s wedding dress was damaged. The pair will ultimately believe that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) may have damaged the dress, and they’ll confront her about the situation.

Finally, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will have another meeting with her former step-father Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Allie will then make Rafe an unexpected offer, which will likely leave him stunned. Allie wants Rafe to adopt her unborn child, and he make just decide to take her up on the offer.