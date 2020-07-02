Anais Rizzo Puts On A Busty Display In A Skimpy Bikini By The Pool

Anais Rizzo treated her followers to a racy Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The stunning model flashed her enviable curves while enjoying a day outdoors.

In the racy pic, Anais looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy white bikini with a black and tan pattern. The top clung tightly to her ample chest and boasted a low cut to flaunt her abundant cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also spotlighted in the garment.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a dangling bellybutton ring.

Anais sat next to a swimming pool in the shot. She posed with one leg on the ground and the other bent so that she could rest her elbow on her knee. She placed one hand near near her neck and the other on her leg as she pushed her hip to the side and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Anais wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose strands that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Anais’ 792,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Always a beauty,” one follower declared.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another agreed.

“Very awesome and wonderful picture, you are looking very amazing,” a third comment read.

“That’s too beautiful. Wow,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anais never seems to disappoint in her racy shots. Most recently, the model flaunted her hourglass figure while wearing a bright yellow lingerie set, complete with a sheer bra and thong panties. To date, that photo racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 240 comments.