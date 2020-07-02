Tori Spelling Shares Photos Of Dean McDermott Dressed In Drag As Her At Pride Pool Party

Dean wore a dress decorated with sunflowers.

Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, underwent a major makeover for a Pride Pool Party. On Wednesday, Tori took to Instagram to share a set of photos from the event, and many of them showed Dean dressed in drag.

According to the caption of Tori’s post, the Pride Pool Party was held in honor of Dean’s son, Jack. She planned the event, and she and Dean cooked up a fun surprise for Jack that he definitely was not expecting. When Dean greeted his son, he was dressed up like Tori’s Beverly Hills, 90210 character, Donna Martin.

Tori’s post included a photo of the dress that she personally recreated for her husband. The original was a a slinky black number with spaghetti straps and two large bedazzled sunflowers on the bust. Dean’s version of the look was a black knee-length tank dress with two fake sunflowers attached to the upper chest. He wore a pair of black ankle boots on his feet, and he accessorized his outfit with a black choker necklace similar to those that Donna was so fond of.

Dean also wore a glamorous blond wig that was styled in layers. The realistic hairpiece was parted to the side, and a pink snap hair clip had been used to keep the short front layers out of his face. Tori did Dean’s makeup, and she went all-out on his beauty look. He appeared to wear fuchsia lipstick and glittery pink eye shadow all the way up to his eyebrows. However, his natural eyebrows had been covered up, and a pair of ’90s-style pencil-thin brows had been drawn above them. It also looked like Dean wore black eyeliner, green glitter eye shadow underneath his lower lash line, and a pair of large false eyelashes.

Tori’s photos also included shots of “Wilbur The Pride Pig” looking festive in rainbow paint.

In the caption of her post, Tori referred to Dean’s drag version of her 90210 character as “Deana Martin.” She also revealed that she filmed footage from the Pride Pool Party for the TBS reality series Celebrity Show-Off, and she encouraged fans to watch her video on YouTube. It showed Tori and Dean’s kids helping with the party prep. Tori also informed viewers that it has always been a dream of Jack’s to see his dad in drag.

The video revealed that the two masked men rocking tiny swim briefs in Tori’s photos were go-go dancers that she had hired for the party. It also captured Jack’s reaction to seeing his father dressed in drag. He was initially speechless, and it almost looked like he was going to cry.

Dean also got a lot of love from Tori’s Instagram followers.

“Wow!! Deana Martin looks fabulous,” read one response to her post.

“I love Dean anyway but I just adore him for this!” another fan remarked.

“That’s a good father,” a third admirer wrote.