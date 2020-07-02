‘Cursed’: New Interview With Katherine Langford Delves Into Netflix’s Latest Fantasy Series

With Game of Thrones ended and Season 2 of The Witcher about to resume production, viewers who love fantasy TV series are finding the picking rather slim at the moment. However, Netflix does have one new offering called Cursed. This will drop on July 17 and is a retelling of the famous Arthurian legend.

Netflix has also just released a new behind the scenes interview with Katherine Langford who will play the main character, Nimue. This character will, according to the synopsis, team up with a young Arthur (Devon Terrell) as she tries to return an ancient sword to Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgard).

“Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther,” the synopsis continued.

In the new interview, Langford, who previously starred as Hannah Baker in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, has opened up about Nimue’s journey in the premiere season of Cursed.

“[Cursed] revolves around the character who ultimately becomes the Lady of the Lake,” Langford explained.

Langford then went on to explain that what appealed the most to her about Netflix’s retelling of the Arthurian legend was the fact that it was viewed from a female perspective, unlike most narratives based around the legend of King Arthur.

The series will unfold beginning with the introduction of the magical Fey, who have been ostracized, according to Langford, because of their “extra abilities with nature.”

“You see Nimue as an outcast.. and as someone who felt very alone and restless.”

Go behind the scenes with Katherine Langford to find out more about Nimue and what to expect in Thomas Wheeler and @FrankMillerInk's world of Cursed. pic.twitter.com/Kip5fmTDPr — Cursed (@CursedNetflix) July 1, 2020

The clip from Netflix also shows off plenty of new footage from Cursed. Along with a quick look at Merlin, the Red Paladin — Nimue’s seemingly eternal foe — feature as they wreak havoc on the countryside. Nimue’s ability with a sword is also showcased as she rises from a lake with the weapon in hand, apparently ready for whatever appears about to attack her.

As IndieWire points out, Cursed is executive produced by Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller, and Leila Gerstein. Silenn Thomas acts as a co-executive producer, with Alex Boden as a producer. Wheeler is also billed as the series’ showrunner.

The series also stars Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

With the current trend to base new TV fantasy series on books, it also comes as no surprise that Cursed is based on a book that was written by Thomas Wheeler and illustrated by Frank Miller.