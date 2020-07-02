NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire John Collins & Kevin Huerter For Kevin Looney, Jordan Poole & Two Draft Picks

Armed with intriguing trade assets, the Golden State Warriors are expected to make major roster upgrades in the 2020 NBA offseason. If their superstar target won’t be available on the trade market this fall, the Warriors could use their precious future draft picks to acquire quality players that complement their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. One of the potential trade partners for the Warriors is the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Warriors could acquire John Collins and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks by sending a trade package that includes Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to Atlanta. Collins and Huerter may still be young, but Buckley believes that both of them are capable of helping the Warriors achieve their goal of reclaiming the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Collins’ pick-and-roll finishing and budding floor spacing (career-high 40.1 three-point percentage) would be even better weaponized on the Warriors, where he could play off Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Huerter, a 6’7″ sniper who reminds more than a few of Thompson, could give Golden State needed depth for its next postseason venture.”

Collins would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Warriors, giving them the much-needed help at the center position. Collins would give the Warriors a double-double machine and a big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 22-year-old center is averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the three-point range.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Huerter would give the Warriors a younger version of Thompson in their second unit. Huerter may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game, but his potential acquisition could improve the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, Huerter is also a decent defender in the perimeter.

As Buckley noted, the potential deal would make sense for the Hawks if they are still in the asset accumulation phase of their rebuild. In exchange for Collins and Huerter, the Hawks would be acquiring two young and promising talents in Looney and Poole in return. The main prize of the deal for the Hawks is the Warriors’ 2020 first-round pick. With the Warriors currently one of the worst NBA teams in the Western Conference, their 2020 first-round selection has a strong chance of becoming a lottery pick. Using the Warriors’ 2020 first-rounder, the Hawks could give the face of the franchise, Trae Young, an intriguing backcourt partner by selecting Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft.