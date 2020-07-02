Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Gym-Honed Physique And Chiseled Abs In A Pink Crop Top & Black Panties

Sarah Houchens spends countless hours in the gym perfecting her physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The model and fitness trainer did just that in a smoldering new update that was shared to her feed earlier today, one that has since become a major hit with her online audience.

The Wednesday afternoon post included a total of three snaps that appeared to have been taken at Sarah’s apartment. She posed in front of a blank white wall in the middle of a hallway with one leg placed slightly in front of the other, highlighting her hourglass silhouette and dangerous curves. A large green plant sat in a metal pot on top of a small table next to her, adding a vibrant pop of color to the scene.

Sarah got cozy as she spent the day at home in a baby pink crop top that clung tightly to her figure. The shirt, which she noted was from the NVGTN clothing line, had short sleeves that showed off the model’s toned arms and a high neckline that covered her decolletage entirely. It hit just to her rib cage, leaving Sarah’s flat tummy and chiseled abs in full view for her audience to admire. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the garment, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

The blond bombshell went even scantier with the lower half of her ensemble, which was nothing more than a pair of cheeky black panties. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased Sarah’s sculpted legs and booty. The undergarment also had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips to draw further attention to her flat midsection and accentuate her trim waist.

Sarah completed her racy look with a pair of black ankle socks. She left her platinum tresses down, flipping them to one side of her head so they would spill over her shoulder and in front of her chest. To highlight her striking features, she added a touch of makeup. The application looked to include a pink lip gloss, dusting of blush, and mascara.

Fans were hardly shy about praising Sarah’s gym-honed figure and gorgeous display. They have awarded the steamy upload over 17,000 likes and 400-plus comments within 11 hours of it going live to her feed.

“So pretty love this!!” one person wrote.

“SMOKING HOT GODDESS,” said another fan.

“Sarah you are just perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“Lovely photos, looking great. Keep up the good work,” praised a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been keeping her 930,000 Instagram followers entertained with a number of hot snaps recently. Yesterday, the model heated things up as she rocked a neon green string bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimwear look proved to be another hit, earning more than 16,000 likes and 354 comments to date.