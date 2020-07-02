Qimmah Russo Shows Off Amazing Agility As She Does Backflips And Dances Poolside

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.5 Instagram million followers with her recent video post. In the clip, the celebrity showed off her impressive athleticism as she did a series of backbends and flips while poolside.

The Instagram sensation wore a tight-fitting two-piece outfit in tan and black. Her crop top had a black band and a halter-back style. The tan leggings featured a black camouflage-style pattern of the back of each calf.

Qimmah’s workout gear accentuated her famously chiseled physique and were the perfect items in which she could show off her incredible balance.

The model’s long black hair was styled in relaxed curls that were pulled up on top of her head in a tight ponytail. She wore a little makeup that further emphasized her beautiful features. She appeared to be wearing plenty of bronzing power which further accentuated her amazing cheekbones. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick. Qimmah completed the look with perfectly manicured nails in a pale shade.

The clip began with the fitness trainer standing at one end of a purple yoga mat that was positioned next to an inground pool. She slowly bent backward until her fingers touched the ground behind her before easily flipping over. Tossing her hair out of the way, the fitness guru did a handstand before attempting a forward flip.

After completing one more backflip, Qimmah danced for her intended audience. By standing directly in front of the camera as she did so, her perfect abs and a belly button piercing were on display. Finally, the celebrity posed for the camera before the video ended.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had gathered more than 7,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“Great agility and great landing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Qimmah on the timeline always [makes] the day better,” a fan said.

“LOVE IT,” another user exclaimed.

“So agile so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, further emphasizing their words with the use of the heart-eyes emoji.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use only emoji in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s amazing ability. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and clapping emoji. The muscly arm was also used by several users.

Qimmah often uses her official Instagram account to show off her athleticism. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently showed off her jumping rope skills. Wearing skimpy black workout gear, the fitness fanatic performed several actions during the slip that displayed her enviable ability.