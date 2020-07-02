Olivia Pierson Shows Off Killer Curves In Sheer Lingerie By Savage X Fenty

Canadian internet model Olivia Pierson sent fans around the world into a frenzy after she shared some new snapshots of herself on Wednesday, July 1. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 30-year-old model, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series Relatively Nat & Liv, photographed herself indoors for the two-photo slideshow. Olivia took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera while she leaned up against a mirror. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Olivia’s platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in waves as it cascaded onto her shoulders.

She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the series — a move that elevated her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was Olivia’s famous and curvy figure that stood out in the image, as she flaunted it with some revealing lingerie by Savage X Fenty.

She opted for a black bra that featured purple detailing and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it not only highlighted her busty chest, but it was also made out of a sheer material. Meanwhile, the bra’s cups further allowed her to show off a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of panties that also provided just little coverage as they featured a skimpy, high-rise cut. Particularly on display was her hips, pert derriere, and slim core. She finished the look off with a sheer, black cover and a black garter belt.

Olivia did not include a geotag in the post, but was likely inside her residence.

In the caption, she saluted her fans, then tagged Savage X Fenty — a brand founded by Rihanna that she acts as an ambassador for.

The sexy snaps were met with instant support from fans, garnering more than 51,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 500 followers took to the comments section to compliment Olivia on her body, looks, and daring outfit.

“True queen,” one user commented.

“Wow stunning,” a second individual added.

“So pretty,” a third fan asserted.

Olivia has used Instagram to showcase her killer figure on more than one occasion. On June 12, she stunned fans once again after she rocked just lace lingerie, per The Inquisitr. That look accumulated more than 56,000 likes.