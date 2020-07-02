Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Her Ex Fiancee Shawn Booth Is ‘Holding On To Anger’ Toward Her

Kaitlyn Bristowe doesn't think she and Shawn Booth will ever see eye to eye about certain things.

Several years may have passed since former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her former fiance Shawn Booth have broken up, but this does not mean they are any closer to becoming friends again. On Wednesday, July 1, Bristowe sat down for an episode of the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast and admitted that she and Booth still are not on good terms, according to US Weekly.

Bristowe and Booth met and became engaged at the conclusion of her season of The Bachelorette. They were together for three years before eventually calling it quits in November of 2018. The pair have not had to interact in person since their breakup, despite the fact that they live in Nashville, Tennessee. Bristowe pondered what she would do if they ever did happen to cross paths. She admitted she doesn’t think she and Booth will ever be able to see eye to eye on certain things, which would make a run-in pretty uncomfortable.

“I play this scenario in my head more than I should because first of all, I think — and again I’m not trying to speak for him and I don’t know — but I truly think he just will never understand me or respect certain decisions and I think he’s just gonna hold onto anger with me,” he said.

While Bristowe made it clear that she still holds on to some anger regarding their former relationship personally, she said she would still be considerate to Booth if they did run into each other.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

“That’s how I feel so I would be nervous because I would probably play nice and even though he hurt me so terribly and things I’ve never even talked about,” she said.

Booth lost his beloved dog Tucker in April. Bristowe was also very close to Tucker and heartbroken by the loss. Bristowe reached out via text message to offer her condolences to Booth. However, she never got a reply back. Booth has since adopted a new puppy named Walter. In the case that Bristowe ever does run into her ex, she hopes he will have Walter with him as that would likely help break the tension.

Since her breakup with Booth, Bristowe has found love again. She is currently dating Jason Tartick, a former competitor on The Bachelorette. Tartick has made it clear he expects to spend the rest of his life with Bristowe and has even said that he is planning a proposal, according to The Inquisitr.