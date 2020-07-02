Nikki Bella Gets Real About Her Third Trimester Struggles

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella got super vulnerable about the struggles she’s been having in the third trimester of her pregnancy, E! Online reported on Wednesday. She revealed that her mental health has been declining as her due date gets closer.

“I’m not gonna lie, I literally almost had my first massive meltdown—breakdown, whatever you want to call it—a few days ago.”

Nikki admitted that the coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of mental and emotional turmoil for her. She talked about how staying inside all the time is driving her crazy and said that she misses being out in the world and seeing people. Nikki went on to say that pandemic life has been even worse in her third trimester because she’s not getting out for walks very often.

The Total Bellas star went on to say that even though she’s sick of staying home, she understands how important it is to continue to quarantine until the pandemic is under control. She acknowledged that even though she wants to give in and go out, she stays in to protect people who are at higher risk for getting the virus.

Nikki went on to say that she’s pretty much over being pregnant and she’s ready for her son to make an appearance. Luckily, her due date is just a few weeks away. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pro-wrestler/reality TV star is due sometime in July.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Nikki and her sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, continued their discussion by talking about their parenting styles. Brie admitted that she’s definitely a “helicopter mom,” but said that’s only because her daughter started traveling with her for events at such a young age. Nikki acknowledged that she’ll probably be a helicopter mom as well and revealed that as her son gets closer to being with her, she’s worried about all sorts of things.

“It’s crazy that I already feel like I’m so protective of my little boy and he’s not even here yet,” Nikki said. “And it’s like, I start to think the thoughts of, ‘Do I want him on reality TV? Do I want to raise him in front of a camera? Do I want him to be in a big city?’…and ‘Do I want to be away from him this much? Will anyone protect him like I’ll protect him?'”

According to E! Online, Nikki isn’t yet sure what her postpartum plans are when it comes to returning to work, but she is planning to have her son with her at all times.