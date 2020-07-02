Casi Davis Sizzles in Blue Bikini Collection

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her latest update. In a collage of shots, the celebrity showed off her killer curves in a two-toned blue bikini.

Casi wore a blue string bikini that did up around her neck in a halter-style. The item hugged her ample assets as she posed in a variety of positions, some of which exposed a little sideboob.

The two-toned effect carried on in the briefs which did up in bows that sat high over her curvaceous hips. In some of the poses, the gold detailing at the end of each strap was displayed.

Casi paired the bathing suit with wickedly high platform stilettos. The shoes were clear plastic and featured a wide band over each foot. Her look was completed with a delicate gold anklet.

The Instagram sensation wore her long blond hair in gentle waves that were parted to one side and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Casi wore minimal makeup. Her eyes appeared to be highlighted with some dark mascara and eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow. This resulted in giving her eyes a slightly smoky vibe. On her lips seemed to be a peachy shade of lipstick and her whole face had a golden glow that accentuated her sun-kissed look.

All of the snaps were taken against a white background. The model also included a video post that highlighted the different poses. This was followed by a slideshow that individually broke down all of the positions used in the original collage.

As soon as Casi posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the image had garnered 29,500 likes and over 300 comments from her adoring fans.

“You look absolutely AMAZING babe,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“U R SO BEAUTIFUL!!!” a fan exclaimed in excitement.

“You are a masterpiece omg so stunning,” said another user.

“Omg Casi, you’re really close to the perfect woman,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire and heart-eyes emoji. However, various heart emoji were also in abundance.

Casi often shows off her fabulous bikini body via her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a black crochet swimsuit which she teamed with a floor-length mesh overskirt.