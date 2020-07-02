Madi Edwards Slays In A Crisscross White Bikini

Madi Edwards sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a stunning new update. The post hit the Aussie model’s page on Tuesday and has since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The 24-year-old sat on a large lounge chair in the steamy shot, which appeared to be outside on a covered patio. She angled her body toward the camera by leaning slightly back across the seat’s plush cushion and crossing one leg over the other. Her long blond tresses spilled over her chest as she cocked her head slightly to the side while staring at the lens with a sultry gaze and flirty pout.

On the chair next to her was a clear plastic bag filled with three of Madi’s favorite tanning oils from Bali Body, which she labeled the perfect bundle” in the caption of the post. The star appeared to have already put them to use, as she already boasted a gorgeous glow over her skin. She showed off the deep tan by slipping into an itty-bitty white string bikini, one that certainly seemed to be a hit with her 687,000 followers.

Madi slayed in the scanty string bikini that perfectly suited her curvaceous physique. The set included a halter top with ribbed triangle cups, though the social media sensation seemed to have altered it for a more unique style. Rather than simply looping the swimwear’s thin straps around her neck, she crisscrossed them in front of her neck. The result was a sexy cut-out over her chest that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage, much to the delight of her fans.

The matching bottoms in Madi’s two-piece showcased her toned legs and curvy hips thanks to its daringly high cut. It had a thin, string waistband that tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs. To complete the look, the Aussie bombshell added a pair of trendy, huggie earrings and a touch of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. The cosmetics appeared to include a light pink lipstick and dusting of blush, as well as a coat of mascara on her lashes that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the skin-baring new addition to Madi’s feed. It has accrued nearly 12,000 likes and dozens of comments in under a day’s time.

“Yes, a perfect bundle, you and your bikini,” one fan wrote.

“Ur perf,” quipped another fan.

“You look incredible,” a third follower remarked.

“Spectacular, beautiful, fantastic,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Madi seems to have been spending a lot of time working on her tan lately. She recently shared another sizzling post with two photos that saw her soaking up the sun by the pool in a cheeky pink two-piece. Fans fawned over the look at her gorgeous glow, awarding the poolside update over 19,000 likes and 137 comments to date.