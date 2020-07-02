WWE News: Kairi Sane Reportedly Absent From ‘Monday Night Raw’ Due To ‘Complicated’ New Role

WWE superstar Kairi Sane hasn’t wrestled since the beginning of June, and that’s because her current role in the company is “complicated.” According to Fightful Select, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE management reportedly wants the Monday Night Raw star to become an ambassador for the company in Japan.

The report doesn’t state how the non-wrestling role will affect her in-ring career moving forward. Sane’s last match — which was against Nia Jax — saw her pick up an injury following a botched spot involving the steel stairs. It’s entirely possible that she’s recovering from that.

Prior to being taken off television, Sane was the tag team partner of Asuka, who is the current Raw Women’s Champion. Asuka’s solo push could also have factored into Sane being taken off of television for the time being, though both women have still been televised allies since the title victory.

The report states that there are several people backstage who want to see Sane continue to wrestle. She is reportedly highly thought of by her colleagues as a performer, and as a person. Perhaps this is why the company feels she’ll be a good representative for the brand.

However, Fightful’s sources claim that Sane’s role was part of WWE’s ambitions to gain a stronger foothold in Japan. As The Inquisitr previously reported, WWE was trying to launch an NXT Japan brand in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic means that WWE has been forced to put all plans for global expansion on hold for now. The future of NXT UK is even up in the air at the moment, as there have been rumors that the company is on the verge of canceling the brand.

The Fightful report also states that Sane has been radio silent since her last appearance, so it’s unknown what her current plans are. The situation hasn’t developed in the past month, though the current pandemic and spike in positive COVID-19 cases in WWE could have led to her taking time off. Every superstar has been given the option to stay at home until the situation has settled down.

Sane is only 31 years old, so unless she’s been forced to hang up her boots due to recent injuries, it’s hard to imagine that she’ll have given up wrestling while she’s still in her prime. She’s also a popular superstar among the WWE Universe, and fans will be hoping to see her on television again sooner rather than later.