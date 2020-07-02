Prince William And Harry Improved Their Relationship Thanks In Part To COVID-19 Crisis, Royal Expert Says

Prince William was surprised and hurt at learning of his brother’s plans to step back from his royal duties and move away from England, but the two have take advantage of the global pandemic to repair the strained relationship, an expert on the royal family claims.

There have been a number of reports hinting at tension between the two after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprising announcement last year that they would be stepping away from their royal duties and moving to North America. Reports indicated that tensions within the royal family played a role in the decision, especially as Prince Harry was upset that the family did not protect his wife from facing intense scrutiny from the British tabloids.

While there were a number of reports hinting at a strained relationship between the royal brothers, things appear to be gettin better. Nick Bullen, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royal TV, told Fox News that the relationship between the brothers has been getting back on track as they have started to talk again and get back to normal.

He went on to say that the COVID-19 crisis may have played a role in that, helping them realize the importance of family. Bullen said that the brothers have been speaking regularly now through Zoom, noting that the entire royal family has used the lockdown period as a chance to reconnect with one another since they are pulling back from public appearances.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Things were not always so smooth, Bullen added. He said that Prince William was “really hurt” when he first learned about his brother’s plans to move away from England. Bullen noted that they have been very close before then, and Prince William saw his brother as one of the few people he could confide in.

There had been some reports that the tensions between William and Harry dated back longer than the couple’s decision to leave England. A new tell-all book claims that Harry was confronted by both Prince William and Kate Middleton when he first started to get serious with Markle. As the Daily Mail reported, several royal family members worried that Harry was rushing things, though Duchess Kate tried to get the point across gently.

“[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate,” the book claimed.